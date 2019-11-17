|
|
HOSKINS (Jennings), Sarah Louise Age 84 of Lewisburg, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. She loved and cared for all animals and enjoyed time at the lake. She cherished time with her family and was loved by all. She is survived by her children: Ron (Terri) Douglas, Joe (Lynne) Douglas, Gina Douglas, and Julie (Neil) Arnett, step-children: Teresa Lees and Steve Hoskins, grandchildren: Nicole (Al) Gilmer, Josh (Allison) Douglas, Kristy (Andy) Mason, Joey (Ashley) Douglas, Sarah (Daniel) Collins, Hillary (Sean) Kummer, Carlie (Grayson) Schick, step-grandchildren: Emily Berner, Sabrina Swenson, and Robert Lees, 21 great grandchildren, brothers: Harold and Jim Jennings, and numerous other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Hilery G. Hoskins, parents: Ova and Myrtle Jennings, siblings Leon Jennings and Judy Allen, and special cousin: Sylvia Abbott. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will immediately follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of services. Memorial contributions can be made to the Happy Church Jackson 43 Happy Lane Jackson, KY or Victory Mountain Grace Brethren Chapel 9131 Dryhill Rd. Hayden, KY. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 17, 2019