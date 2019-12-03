Home

JONES, Sarah M. Age 87 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born June 18, 1932 in Fitzpatrick, Bullock County, Alabama. Survivors include her children Elizabeth Jones, Willie Jones, Jr., Jimmie (Acquanetta) Jones and Wilma Jones-Wright; four grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm at Pilgrim Baptist Church 711 S. 4th St. Hamilton, Ohio with Pastor Devin West officiating and Rev. Melvin Williams, eulogist. The family will receive friends from 12:00pm until time of service. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 3, 2019
