KEITH-SMITH, Sarah Louise 68, of Springfield, Ohio was called home on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 1:00 am. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on June 25, 1951 to the late Paul L. and Mary E. (Davis) Keith. Sarah was a graduate from Clark State. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Ronita Powers, Lori Rutherford; one son, James L. Powers; one sister Regina, (Carl) Smith; thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one special aunt, Jessie (John) Howard; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and a special cousin, Alfred Davis. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Harold and Melvin Keith. Service for Sarah will be held on Friday November 8, 2019 at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home 823 South Yellow Springs St. Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 12noon until time of service which will be 1:00pm with Pastor Dwight Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 7, 2019