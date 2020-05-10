|
|
MILLER, Sarah Jane Age 73, of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Sarah was raised in Fort Lauderdale, FL by her parents, Dr. William & Jessie (Fisher) Schuman. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Rodney L. Miller; son, Brian L. Miller and wife, Anna; daughter, Carey A. Miller; grandson, Tyler L. Miller; brother, Dr. William Millikan; her loving black lab, Bella; and many other relatives and friends. Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Beverly Allen. After graduating from Wittenberg University with her bachelor's degree in Education, she taught elementary students in the Kettering, Centerville, and Oakwood school districts. She retired from teaching to raise her children, then reentered the workforce as a business-owner of "The Packing Store" and continued to work in many service industries until her retirement from McGohan Brabender. After retirement, her passion for serving others continued through her volunteering with the community library programs and the city of Kettering in various departments. She enjoyed traveling the country, especially following her son's college baseball team (Carson Newman) and visiting her Chi Omega sorority sisters. She enjoyed staying active, especially being outdoors hiking and walking. One of her greatest joys was becoming a grandmother in 2018 to her precious grandson Tyler. Sarah Jane touched the lives of many people with her love, kindness and contagious smile and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. A celebration of life to honor Sarah Jane is being planned by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Sarah Jane Miller's memory to , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420. Visit her guest book at www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020