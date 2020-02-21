|
|
MYERS, Sarah Jane Age 90, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Golden Years Nursing Center, She was born in Hamilton on November 16, 1929, the daughter of Howard and Ethel (Popp) Wagonfield. She was a 1947 graduate of Hanover High School and married Charles E. "Chick" Myers on January 11, 1949 in Millville and he preceded her in death in 2004. Sarah was employed in the sales department at Champion Papers for 22 years. She was a member of Millville McGonigle United Methodist Church and the Ladies Hanover Band. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Guy) Leffler, Milford Township; two grandsons, Kevin Charles Green, Matthew James (Megan) Green; two special great grandchildren, Aubrey Ann Green and Sophia Regina Green. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a brother, Richard "Dick" Wagonfield and an infant sister. The family wishes to thank the staff and management of Golden Years and a heartfelt thanks to Bella Care Hospice, Jill Morrow, Kim Beaty and all the nurses who took care of her from Bella Care and special thanks to Sherry Ping and Tom Hopper and his service dog, "Mickie". They brightened Sarah's day every time they visited. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor Chris Trumbull officiating. Burial will be in Darrtown Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 noon until time of the funeral. Memorial s may be directed to Golden Years Nursing Center, 2436 Old Oxford Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 of Bella Care Hospice, 4340 Glendale-Milford Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. Online condolences are available at www. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 21, 2020