Sarah PARROTT
1938 - 2020
PARROTT (Minter), Sarah Andrea "Andee" Born August 4, 1938, to the late Ronald and Leah Minter, Andee peacefully died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Forest Glen where she received four months of exceptional care. A 1956 graduate of Springfield High School, Andee attended Wittenberg University studying fine art. She was a free spirited, gifted artist, and a well-known and valued antique dealer who loved traveling the Southwest with her husband Frank and their children. Andee enjoyed spending time with family and friends. For several years, she had the joy of teaching art to residents of Forest Glen. Andee is survived by her daughter, Cindee (David) Johnson; son, Bill (Ann) Parrott; grandchildren, Benjamin (Megan) Wolfe, Ashlee (Jeff) Freeman, Tonya Johnson, Matt (Kara) Parrott, Stephanie (Nate) Warner and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as her dear 'sister', Patricia Everhart and close friend, Pamela Smith. In addition to her parents, Andee was predeceased by husband, Frank in 1986 and daughter, Julie Smart in 2016. A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2PM, at the New Carlisle Cemetery with Reverend Douglas Flinn officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to: The Forest Glen Arts Activity Fund, 2150 Montego Drive, Springfield OH 45503. Online expressions of sympathy and her memorial video may be viewed at www.littletonandrue.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
New Carlisle Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
