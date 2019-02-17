PAVLOFSKY, Sarah Age 95, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. Sarah was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond; daughter & son-in-law, Karen & Victor Jacobs; Pavlofsky family brothers & sisters-in-law Vernon & Carol, Albert (Buddy) & Mary, Allen & Shirley, and Ruth and Ervin Schriber, all of Dayton; Skurow family brothers & sisters-in-law Abe & Ruth, Jack & Marion, Hy and Marilyn, and Sam, all of Cincinnati, and Joe & Louise of Las Vegas. She is survived by her daughter Phyllis Allen of Dayton; daughter & son-in-law, Sue-Ellen & Opher Yeffet of Israel; grandchildren, Mitchell, Aron & Craig Jacobs, Rachel Allen (Ian Stewart), Adi Frankel (Maor), Ram Yeffet, Gilad Yeffet (Gil); great-grandchildren Riley, Charlie, & Nina Jacobs, Stav & Agam Keren Frankel; sister-in-law, Natalie Skurow of Cincinnati; and beloved nephews and nieces, relatives, and dear friends. Sarah was a longtime member of Beth Jacob Synagogue and the Beth Jacob Sisterhood, where she served as the treasurer for over 30 years. She was a member of many Jewish charitable organizations including Hadassah, ORT, and B'nai Brith, where she was a champion bowler. For many years Sarah was known as the heart and soul of the Beth Jacob Rummage Sale, which provided for both the Synagogue and the North Dayton community. Funeral services were held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Beth Jacob Cemetery Chapel with Rabbi Nochum Mangel officiating. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Beth Jacob Synagogue Cemetery Fund, or the , in her memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to the staff of and Brookdale Oakwood. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary