Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:30 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
View Map
Sarah RAY Obituary
RAY (Schmid), Sarah "Jeanie" 70, of West Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM 12:30 PM on Monday, September 30, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral service will immediately follow at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019
