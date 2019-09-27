|
RAY (Schmid), Sarah "Jeanie" 70, of West Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM 12:30 PM on Monday, September 30, 2019 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral service will immediately follow at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, West Carrollton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019