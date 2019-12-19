Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 252-3122
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
View Map
Sarah SHEARER Obituary
SHEARER, Sarah Lucille Age 97 of Kettering, joined her family and friends in spirit on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charley V. and Anita E. (Rieber) Mount; husband, Maurice Luther Shearer; daughter, Patricia Ann Eckert; oldest sister, Reverend Juanita Lupetti and brother in law, James E. Montgomery. She is survived by her sister, Frances Montgomery; nieces, Judy Redd (Paul), Sandra Wright (Jack) and their families. She enjoyed her working years and the friendships she made during that time. A visitation will be held from 4pm until 6pm on Friday, December 20, 2019 at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BELMONT CHAPEL, with the funeral service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, hug your friends.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -