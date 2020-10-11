1/
Sarah SHOMPER
SHOMPER, Sarah F. Age 84, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at The Hospice of Dayton. Sarah was born, raised and began life with her husband, Richard, in Harrisburg, PA. She was a retired school bus driver for Huber Heights City Schools with over 20 years of service; a member of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church; former member of St. Paul Lutheran Church; and Past Worthy Matron of Vandalia OES. Sarah was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and served faithfully as a Grandview Hospital "Hall of Fame" volunteer. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard in 2009. Sarah is survived by her daughters & son-in-law, Laurie & Mike Blucker, Alyce Bell; sons & daughters-in-law, Paul & Dannette, Frank & Shelley, Matthew & Barbie; brother & sister-in-law, Raymond Fosnot Jr. & Susan; special brother-in-law, Stu & Emmie Shomper; grandchildren, Mike (Amy), Adam (Sarah), Stephanie (Matthew), Alex (Lauren), Cory (Anna), Lake, Zachary, Madison, Kathryn, & Dylan; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Oliver, Wyatt, Mikayla, Lily, Meredith, Adelyn, Mallory, David, Azariah & Harper; other relatives and friends. Funeral service 1:00 PM Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church, 7505 Taylorsville Road with Reverend Barry Baughman officiating. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 12 noon until service time. Attendees are required to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church or The Hospice of Dayton in Sarah's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5844 Old Troy Pike
Huber Heights, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
