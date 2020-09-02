1/
Sarah SNYDER
SNYDER, Sarah It is with great sadness that we announce that our mother, Sarah Snyder, age 96, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2020, in Atlanta. Sarah is survived by her children Gary Snyder (Ellen Monk), Dr. Larry (Rene) Snyder, and Marilyn (David) Flemming; grandchildren Nikki (Randy) Weisburd, Dr. Marla (Jeff) Barkoff, Robyn (Jonathon Shirley) Flemming, Tim Flemming, and Justin Snyder (Danielle Wolfe); great-grandchildren Hilary Weisburd, Ryan Weisburd, Emmett Barkoff, and Raina Barkoff. Burial will be at Anshe S'fard Congregation Cemetery in Akron, Ohio, on September 2, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Arrangements through Dressler Funeral Home in Atlanta and Gordon-Fleury Funeral Home in Akron, Ohio. Donations can be made to the William Breman Jewish Home of Atlanta.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Burial
01:00 PM
Anshe S'fard Congregation Cemetery
September 1, 2020
Your Mom was such a great lady. I have so many wonderful memories that include your family. I remember when they did themed parties, way before they were in vogue. We worked on Chianti bottles of wine and melted a million candles with red/white table cloths. Humm, I now wonder where all the wine went? Gary, I remember when Gayle came to Dayton, she stayed at our house. Of course, back then, there was no staying at your house. Larry, you once saved me from snowballs. I remember you had some extra electronic equipment at OSU, I think it was courtesy of your folks? Marilyn, my incredible friend. I have so many fabulous memories of growing up together. You were allowed to color on your walls. (I was not!) You spent a rather long New Years eve with the card gang. It was not by choice but a necessity. Your wedding was wonderful. White baskets and yellow dresses. You were always before the times. Stylish you! I remember your 2 homes as clearly as mine. Games were played in your yard. Of course, we had no backyard. Wow, your folks had quite a bedroom. It was (pinkish/peachish) and a headboard that was something else. My parents bought the inside grill that your Mom used all the time. Our's smoked on the first try and was never used again! Your mom has had a long journey but I hope she is at peace. This is such a hard time for closure I'm sure for all of you. But wonderful memories live in your heart forever. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Linda Ohlmann Kahn
Friend
