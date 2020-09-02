Sarah SNYDER

Your Mom was such a great lady. I have so many wonderful memories that include your family. I remember when they did themed parties, way before they were in vogue. We worked on Chianti bottles of wine and melted a million candles with red/white table cloths. Humm, I now wonder where all the wine went? Gary, I remember when Gayle came to Dayton, she stayed at our house. Of course, back then, there was no staying at your house. Larry, you once saved me from snowballs. I remember you had some extra electronic equipment at OSU, I think it was courtesy of your folks? Marilyn, my incredible friend. I have so many fabulous memories of growing up together. You were allowed to color on your walls. (I was not!) You spent a rather long New Years eve with the card gang. It was not by choice but a necessity. Your wedding was wonderful. White baskets and yellow dresses. You were always before the times. Stylish you! I remember your 2 homes as clearly as mine. Games were played in your yard. Of course, we had no backyard. Wow, your folks had quite a bedroom. It was (pinkish/peachish) and a headboard that was something else. My parents bought the inside grill that your Mom used all the time. Our's smoked on the first try and was never used again! Your mom has had a long journey but I hope she is at peace. This is such a hard time for closure I'm sure for all of you. But wonderful memories live in your heart forever. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Linda Ohlmann Kahn

Friend