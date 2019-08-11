Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
David's Cemetry
Kettering, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
David's Cemetry
Kettering, OH
More Obituaries for Sarah STRAUS
Sarah STRAUS Obituary
STRAUS, Sarah "Cathy" Age 94 of Kettering, passed away on August 8th, 2019 at Trinity Community in Beavercreek. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Frank R. Straus, parents, George and Lydia (Saylor) Willingham; brother, Lloyd, and sister, O'Neta. Sarah is survived by her sister Ruth E. Willingham along with numerous nieces and nephews. Sarah was employed at WPAFB, Communication Section and Retired from Irongate Realty as a Realtor after 30+ years of service. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 14 at 11:00 am at David's Cemetry, Kettering,Ohio. The funeral service will follow immediately at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Dynamic Senior Solutions Foundation (3044 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45434). Dynamic Senior Solutions had the honor of servicing Sarah For the past 7 years. Special thanks to all the Care Partners who took such good care of her, especially Jennie for always going the extra mile to ensure Sarah's needs were met. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019
