WING, Sarah "Kay" 97, of Dayton, passed away on September 30, 2019. She was born on December 2, 1921 to John and Bertha (Harvey) Clemons in KY. Sarah is survived by her loving children, Jo Anne Wing, Robin (Karen) Wing, and Jacqueline Wing; 15 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and 5 sisters & 1 brother. She was preceded in death by her husband and 2 sons. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, 11:00 am at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City. Memorials are suggested to . Arrangements in the care of Newcomer Kettering Chapel. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 2, 2019