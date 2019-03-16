YOUNG, Sarah Belle "Sally" Age 81 of Hamilton, passed away at Garden Manor Extended Care on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Sally was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 21, 1937 to John Carr and Henrietta Owens Carr. Sally and her husband of 63 years, Ben Young were avid campers. She was a great stay at home mom, wife and grandmother. Sally loved her dogs, Baby and Daisy, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sally was an active member of Towne Church, Middletown, OH. Sally is survived by her husband, Ben Young Jr.; daughter, Vickie (Joe) Clinger; sons, Mike Young; grandchildren, Brent (Heizel) Kolibob, Sarah (Shawn) Turco, Billy Young, Emily Young; great grandchildren, Jesse Kolibob, Kara Kolibob, Annaleayah Young, Penelope Young, Kash Turco and Eli Young; sister, Candy Bader and numerous nieces and nephews. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, John and Henrietta; son, Steven Young; sister, Ella Couch; brother, John Carr. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, OH. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 12:00 PM. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. The family would like to thank all their friends and family for their love and support over the years. www.browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary