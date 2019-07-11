Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Resources
More Obituaries for Saundra BRIDGES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Saundra BRIDGES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Saundra BRIDGES Obituary
BRIDGES, Saundra D. 53 years old. Native Daytonian, passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019 surrounded by those who loved her. Saundra was a graduate of Dunbar High School and retired from Miami Valley Child Development Center. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Bridges, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory: daughters, Sonya and Sandricka Bridges; grandsons, Jayden Cooper and Wyatt Bridges; sisters, Debra (Peter) Ramos, Gina Harris, Rita (Carl) Sharp and Kim (Chester) Mathews; brothers, Edward (Crystal) Bridges Jr., Michael Bridges, and Ronnie Bridges; aunt, Dorothy Cooper; cousin, Donna Cooper and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, July 13, 2019 at The Marketplace Movement, 3300 W. Third St., with Pastor Robert Lyons Jr., officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now