|
|
BRIDGES, Saundra D. 53 years old. Native Daytonian, passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019 surrounded by those who loved her. Saundra was a graduate of Dunbar High School and retired from Miami Valley Child Development Center. She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Bridges, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory: daughters, Sonya and Sandricka Bridges; grandsons, Jayden Cooper and Wyatt Bridges; sisters, Debra (Peter) Ramos, Gina Harris, Rita (Carl) Sharp and Kim (Chester) Mathews; brothers, Edward (Crystal) Bridges Jr., Michael Bridges, and Ronnie Bridges; aunt, Dorothy Cooper; cousin, Donna Cooper and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, July 13, 2019 at The Marketplace Movement, 3300 W. Third St., with Pastor Robert Lyons Jr., officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 11, 2019