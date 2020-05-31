Saundra MENEFEE
MENEFEE, Saundra "Saunny" Age 71, of Dayton, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on May 24, 2020. She was a graduate of Dunbar High School, Class of 1966, received her BA from Central State University and Master's Degree from the University of Dayton. Saunny was a devoted loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt and friend who loved the Lord. She was a retired teacher of Dayton Public Schools and dedicated church member of Wayman AME Chapel. Saunny was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Buxton; brothers, Phillip G. Buxton, Sr. and Stanley Jay Buxton, Sr.. Saunny leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Mattie E. (Baker) Buxton; sister, Donna Jean Buxton; brother Timothy (Jennifer) Moore; daughter, Jamila Menefee (grandchildren: Shakeela Davidson and Ameer Talley); son, Jibri R. Carr, Sr. (grandchildren: Jibri Jr., Jada, Azariah and Alanah Carr); a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many devoted friends. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 P.M., Monday, June 1, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home 4520 Salem Avenue, Trotwood, Ohio with Pastor, Gerald Cooper, Officiating. Visitation starts at 11:30 A.M. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Inurnment: Woodland Mausoleum at a later date. Online condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
