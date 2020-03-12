|
MORLEY, Savannah Jane Passed away suddenly on March 5, 2020 at the age of 24. Born in San Diego California on April 3, 1995, Savannah was a ray of sunshine and dearly loved by many. She was a talented artist and had plans to become an art therapist for those who have gone through trauma as she had been through so much trauma herself. Savannah loved helping others. She is preceded in death by her great grandmother and grandfather, Joseph F. and Ruth Ethel Patrouch, Her Mammaw and Pappaw Floyd Henry and Mildred Leora Blankenship, Grandfather Jon Arlington Paul Patrouch, and Grandparents James William and Shizuko Inada Morley. Savannah is survived by her brother and best friend Hunter James Morley, her mother, Debora Ann Patrouch Morley, her father John Charles Morley step mother Hieke Morley, step brother and sister Erich Christopher and Meghan Elise Rowbottom, loving grandmother Judith Ann Blankenship Patrouch, uncle JonPaul Patrouch and his son Justin Paul Patrouch, aunt Susan Patrouch Biedelman and uncle David Biedelman and their son Anthony, and many, many close family and friends. Savannah we love you and will always hold you close in our hearts. Visitation 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 14th with service to follow at 12 noon. Glickler Funeral Home 1849 Salem Avenue 45406 handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020