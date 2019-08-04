|
MANZO, Saverio 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 2, 2019 at his home in Kettering surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 61 years, Domenica (DiSalvo) Manzo; his daughter, Mary Jo Hieb; his son, Frank (Sharon) Manzo; his daughter, Nancy Manzo; his son, Peter Manzo; and his daughter, Paulina (Chris) Manzo; as well as five grandchildren: Austin, Sammie, Parker, Zoey, and Mia. Born and raised in the Province of Campobasso, Italy, he is one of eight children born to Giuseppe and Fiorina (Sciarette) Manzo. He is survived by Michelina D'Amico, who resides in Centerville, OH; Franco Manzo, who resides in Rome, Italy; and Antonietta Berardo, who resides in Mar del Plata, Argentina. He met his wife while working in Italy. He served two years in the Italian Army before marrying Domenica and immigrating to the United States when he was 26. Known affectionately by friends and family as Sam, he worked at NCR Corporation for several years before meeting Esther Price and accepting a part-time job with her. He worked both jobs before eventually becoming a full-time "candy man," waking up at 4 a.m each day to get the chocolate started at the Wayne Avenue location. He worked at Price Candies for 38 years and eventually retired from there. Sam and his family were members of the Duronia Social Club where they participated in the annual World A' Fair Celebrations and other activities like dances and bocce tournaments. Visitation will be held at Tobias Funeral Home at 5471 Far Hills Ave on Wednesday August 7, 2019 from 5-7 pm. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Albert the Great Church at 3033 Far Hills Ave on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at noon. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to (www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/) or The (http://tiny.cc/AlzheimerDonate). On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019