BREEDING, Scarlett Age 80, of Carlisle, OH, passed away, Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Hillspring of Springboro, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Caney, Kentucky, on September 26, 1939, to the late Opal (Mounts) and Samuel Johnston. She retired from Kroger after 30 years of service. Scarlett is survived by her husband of 38 years, Dean A. Breeding; 4 daughters, Jennifer (Aaron) Cook, Suzanne (Norman) Magill, Cynthia (Russell) Cain and Cheryl Pieratt; 10 grandchildren, Kandice (Charles) Barnes, Sean Bluhm, Christopher Turner, Jeremy (Nikki) Jackson, Stephen (Melissa) Turner, Dennis Bluhm, Aimee Saunders, Allison (Brad) Pellington, Scarlett (Paul) Wolfinbarger and Chad Kohagen, 31 Great-grandchildren; 3 Great-Great-Granddaughters ~ and 1 on the way; her 2 brothers, Samuel and Richard Johnston; numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Gathering will be held 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019