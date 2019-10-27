|
|
DARLING, Scarlett Georganne "Georgie" Age 4 months, passed away October 24, 2019. Scarlett was born on June 6, 2019 to Shaun Wasson and Christine (Wagerman) Darling. She is survived by her parents; sister Josilynn; grandparents Vetta and George Wagerman and Cathy Wasson, and numerous aunts and uncles. A memorial service will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 6pm at Zion Memorial United Church, 4000 S. Dixie Dr. Dayton, OH 45439, with a visitation from 5pm-6pm. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019