CRABILL, Scott Age 60, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. He was born on April 24, 1960 in Springfield to the late Roger Bernie and Sara Louise (Rhodes) Crabill. Scott worked at TAC Industries for over 35 years, where he was a member of the choir, bowling league and Clark County Special Olympics Bowling. He loved to sing and dance, participated in Night to Shine. Scott loved working with children and animals, watching old sitcoms any chance he could and listening to his favorite music. He had a bright personality and could light up a room with his flashy hats and beaded necklaces. Scott leaves behind a sister, Kim (Daryl) Steen; a brother, Monty (Sherry) Crabill; niece and nephews, Julia Steen, Barry (Tori) Crabill and Corry Crabill, along with aunt and uncle, Bobby (Zelma) Lockwood, several cousins and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Scott's family is planning a celebration of life for a later date. Inurnment will take place during a private family graveside service at Terre Haute Cemetery, Urbana. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting with Scott's arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 6330 Willowdale Rd., Springfield or TAC Industries, https://tacind.charityproud.org/Donate. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.