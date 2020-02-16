|
HENDRICKSON, Scott Age 70 passed away peacefully at home on Thursday February 13, 2020. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 18, 1949 to Wilbur and Ferol Hendrickson. He was a 1967 graduate of Garfield High School, attended Miami University, and completed an apprenticeship with IBEW Local 648. In 1972, Scott married Susan Webster, and they had 47 years of loving marriage. They had two children, Brian (Sherry) Hendrickson of Hamilton, and Marcia (Chad) Phillips of Lampe, MO. There are four grandchildren, Katie and Morgan Hendrickson of Oxford and Mason and Olivia Phillips of Lampe, MO. Scott is also survived by his brother Dan (Pam) Hendrickson, special cousin Don (Lu) Neubrander and faithful friend Sue Combs, other relatives and many friends. Scott was a 50 year member of the IBEW Local 648, 50 year member of American Federation of Musicians, and a 40 year Associate Member of the Piano Technicians Guild. Scott worked for many years in electrical construction, then took a position at Miami University, first as a maintenance electrician, then as a building inspector and finally in 1998 became responsible for maintaining the Housing and Dining pianos. He was a fine clarinetist and played in many local bands. Scott most recently attended West Elkton UMC. He had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and we know he is in Heaven right now playing the Clarinet Polka and singing in the choir. We are forever grateful to Drs. Manish and Rohini Sachdeva for years of skilled and loving care, to Sean Hartman, PT, who became a treasured friend and to Fort Hamilton Hospital where Scott had received care in almost every area and always had exceptional care. Visitation 5-8PM Monday February 17, 2020 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4 Fairfield with IBEW service at 7:15 PM. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 12NOON on Tuesday February 18, 2020 with Pastor Sandra Apgar officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions would be appreciated to the West Elkton United Methodist Church, Main Street, West Elkton, Ohio 45070. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 16, 2020