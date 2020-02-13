|
LOMBARDO, Scott Michael Age 53, went home, with great joy, on Feb 7th. He was a very human and yet God Loving man, loved by many friends. He is survived by a sister, brother and daughters: Gigi, Victoria and Anna. He has 4 grandchildren he adored and a wonderful lifelong friend Doug Corcoran. He is also terribly missed and loved by his father, Sal Lombardo and mother Marilyn (Dan) Bentley. Scott loved the woods and nature, he loved fishing with his Dad and eating his Mom's cooking; especially sweets. He loved learning about our LORD, feeding the hungry, housing the homeless and offering Salvation wherever he could. He also loved all of our dogs, esp. Harley and Luna.But more than anything, Scott Loves THE LORD and is now laughing and maybe even fishing with HIM. He has no more pain, nor tears nor anguish..Halleluja! We praise GOD for his life and that we were blessed by having him loaned to us by JESUS for a little while. Any memorials for his memory can be sent to Feeding the Homeless of Dayton or Sicsa. Please celebrate his life any way you want to remember Scott and his precious heart for others, and we will be doing the same.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020