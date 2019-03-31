MARSHALL, Scott W. 60, of Middletown, died Thursday, March 14, 2019 of congestive heart failure. He was born in Middletown on March 19, 1958 to parents Marcus W. and Patricia (Welliver) Marshall. Scott graduated from Loch Raven High School in Towson, Maryland and worked as a teacher's assistant before returning to Middletown. Scott had many interests all of his life which included art, music, collections, pickleball, rugby, cooking and traveling Ohio with his camera. Scott possessed a friendly nature and never met a stranger. He will be missed by his mother and two brothers, Marc of Middletown & John (Barbara) of Ponte Vedra, Florida. He also leaves two loving sisters, Carole (Nick) Dorsey Quackenbos of Claremont, California & Pam (Larry) Faulkner of Oak Hill, Virginia; as well as special nephews, Mike Dorsey of Chino, California & Matt Dorsey of Rancho Cucamonga, California; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father. The family wishes to thank Dr. Gary Brown for his excellent care of Scott. Private services will be held at a later date. Scott will be inurned in the Welliver family plot at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary