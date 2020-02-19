|
MORNINGSTAR, Scott Age 43, of Middletown, passed away suddenly Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born July 29, 1976 in Middletown, OH to Timothy Morningstar and Patricia (Hall) Hale. He was Director of Maintenance for Community Concepts for 7-8 years. Scott was a member of the PDGA and The Dayton Disc Golf Association. He loved disc golf, fishing and loved his dogs. He was a member of The National Rifle Association, and was an avid camper. Scott is survived by his wife of 8 years, Bailey (Wheeler) Morningstar; mommy, Pat Hale; step-father, Don Hale; father, Timothy Morningstar; sisters, Penny (Wayne) Davis, Missy (Mike) Conover; aunts, Vicki (Jerry) Jordon, Joy (Tom) Souders, Kathy (Bobby) Williford; nieces, Lauren, Emily, Abby, Olivia, Jenna, Ella; nephews, JD, Tyler; great-nephew, Jamison; numerous cousins, family and friends; beloved dogs, Hyzer and Shep. He is preceded in death by his grandparents. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm at the funeral home with cousin, Clint Sperling speaking. Private burial later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Friends, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Condolences may be made to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 19, 2020