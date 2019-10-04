|
ONGELL, Scott Age 50, went home on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Scott was a loving man. He loved sitting outside with friends and family chatting. He loved to BBQ and was crafty. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Patricia Ongell; granddaughter, Haylee Denise Ongell. He is survived by his wife,Karen Ongell; daughters, Ceirra and Bridgett Ongell; brothers and sister, Matt and Tracee Ongell and Gary Bailey; numerous grandkids, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Services for Scott will be privately held. Arrangements W.E. Lusain Funeral Service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019