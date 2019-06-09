ROBBINS, Scott Allen When we face unanswered questions, we find help and hope in God's love. Scott , 52, of Springfield succumbed to the curse of cancer on June 7, 2019. He was born January 19, 1967 in Springfield to Richard L. and Elizabeth A. Robbins. Scott was a beloved father, husband, son, brother, great uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, He is survived by his daughter Camren Elizabeth Robbins; caretaker, confidant and wife Karol (Runyan) Wolfe-Robbins and her children Brandon Russell, Tiara (Cody) Wolfe and Matt (Kayla) Wolfe. He loved his furry four legged friend, Addie. Scott is reunited with his parents; brothers Rich and Todd; and nephew Travis. He will forever be held in our hearts. Left to mourn his passing, are his brother Christopher Robbins and his family, Stephanie, James, Joseph, Alyssa and Aliyah; nephews and nieces Zachary, Brandon (Paige), Bryant (Jessica), and Sierra (Caleb Errett) Robbins and their families; aunts and uncles Dave (Marilyn) Ron (Jacquie), Gary, Sue, Mike (Phyllis), Delores, Dwain, Randy, Mary, Penny and Harold; numerous cousins; a good friend, Merritt Johnson, who provided love and support throughout the years. Scott enjoyed fishing, hunting mushrooms and projectile points, and planting various flowers and vegetables. He will be remembered as a man whose kindness and compassion were blended with a streak of stubbornness. In earlier years he was referred to as "Horse", (maybe "Mule" would be more appropriate!) Memorial services for Scott will held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM. in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR Memorial Home. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Interment will be with his brothers and nephew at his Uncle Dwain's place south of Chillicothe. At death, God's people don't say "Good-bye", but "We'll see you later." Special thanks to Springfield Regional ICU, 4 North and Hospice; and to Journey of Faith Church in South Charleston. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center at https://cancer.osu.edu/giving-back. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary