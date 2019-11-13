|
SHEETS, Scott F. Age 58, of Middletown, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his resident. He was born December 16, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio and lived in the Miami Valley Area all his life. He graduated from Miamisburg High School Class of 1979. Scott was employed as a school bus mechanic for Carlisle School System for twelve years, and as a parts driver for Smyth Automotive for two years. Scott enjoyed restoring vintage cars and bicycles; and working on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Preceding him in death was his mother, Gwendolyn Jane (Schmill) Sheets in 2011. He is survived by four children, Leah Robertson, Ryan (Briana) Sheets, Kyle Hepperly and Rachel Sheets; one granddaughter on the way; his father, Vernon Frederick Sheets; one brother, Bryan (Lisa) Sheets; one sister, Julie Marie Sheets; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Dave Ringhiser officiating. Private interment at the convenience of the family will be at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 13, 2019