SHOEMAKER, Scott E. 57, of Miamisburg, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was a very gifted and talented artist with many art pieces all over the world, to include museums, private collections, and Hospice of Dayton. He is survived by his adoring best friend, lover-friend and wife, Nanette Shoemaker for 31.5 years. He is also survived by his sister, Kristi (Keith) Thompson in Texas; sisters and brothers-in-law, Cathy (Andy) Von Canon of Virginia, Susan (Dan) Sauls of Indiana, Ami (Tim) Schenkel, Sarah (Evan) Johnson of Kettering; and his loving mother-in-law, Loretta Colaricci. He will be greatly missed by his faithful side kick, Bob, our cat. Scott was gifted with many nieces and nephews, Haley (Connor), Ella (Mike), William, Brian, Andrew, Michael, Kevin, Julie, Marie, John, Ben, Jack, Emma, Megan and Adam. He has many special and longtime friends that were very important to both of us. Thanks to all who have touched our lives. A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. at the Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Memorial Gathering
12:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
9378663373
