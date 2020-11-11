1/1
SCOTT WEDDINGTON
1951 - 2020
WEDDINGTON,

Scott Bradley

Scott Bradley Weddington, age 69, of Franklin, died November 7, 2020, at the Kettering Health Network Emergency Franklin and was a cornea donor. He was born October 24, 1951, in Portsmouth, OH, to the late Deacon and Emam Lou (Bradley) Weddington.

Scott retired from the United States Post Office in West Carrollton, OH, after 30 years of service. He served in the United States Air Force from 1969 to 1971 and graduated from Miami University, Miami, FL, in 1975.

He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Miamisburg Chapter; Fraternal Order Orioles, Franklin Chapter and AMVETS, Franklin Chapter.

Scott is survived by his wife of 31 years, Barbara A. (Herrell) Weddington; two children, Melody (Waters) Meredith of West Carrollton and John L. Weiss of Franklin; three grandchildren, Tiffany (Coffey) Gibbs of Centerville, Sage Ann Weiss

of Dayton and Elisha J. Weiss of Franklin, two great-grandchildren, Kenton Weiss of Middletown and Ryleigh Gibbs of Middletown, and nephew, David E. Pade, Sr. (Carisa N. Pade) of Middletown; sister-in-law, Patricia P. Kelsea.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jay Weddington and nephew Joseph Weddington.

Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Funeral Home, Franklin, OH.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to The American Heart Association 5211 Madison Rd Cincinnati, OH 45227 or American Cancer Society 4540 Cooper Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242.





Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
