Scott WILSON

WILSON, Scott Allen August 4, 1954-July 29, 2020. After a short illness, Scott's long adventure through life has come to a close. Scott was a lover of life and food and music. An adventurer and traveler, he constantly sought the answers to questions both large and small. He brought a scientific mind and an inquisitive nature to everything he pursued. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family members. He is survived by his mother, Kathryn S. Wilson and his brother, Eric L. Wilson (Martha), and their children, Hunter (Jenn), Andrew, Drake, and Ian (Salene). "It is said that your life flashes before your eyes before you die. That is true, it's called Life". Terry Pratchett. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
