Scottie Sands of Trenton, passed away on 10/21/2020 at 76. Survived by wife of 53 years Dianne. Daughter Linette (Brent) Graham. Visitation at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home from 11:00-12:00 pm. Services to follow at 12:00 pm at thefuneral home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, OH 45042 or Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis Street, Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Condolences may be made to the family at



