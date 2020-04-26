|
KOMAN, Sean 48, passed away after a courageous battle from Pancreatic Cancer on April 19, 2020. He was born in Carmel, California to parents, Christopher Koman and Betsy Forrer on Father's Day, June 20, 1971. He was the greatest gift his father could ever receive. He is survived by his parents, Christopher and Debra Koman, Betsy and Greg Forrer; daughter and son-in-law, Caitlin and Jordan Paul; brothers Matthew and Philip; sister, Angela; grandsons, Bentley and Landen. Grandmother, Barbara Arcidiacono; several nieces and nephews, and his very special friends, Rick and Julie Hoyt. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Jane Koman, Harold and Marion Edmonds and Tony Arcidiacono. Sean loved life and lived it to the fullest. He also loved his family and friends. We love you Sean and he will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Rest Easy! A celebration of Sean's life will be held at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center at a later time and date. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. Expressions of sympathy can be left for the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 26, 2020