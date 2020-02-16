Home

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
View Map
Sean McKOWN


1972 - 2020
Sean McKOWN Obituary
McKOWN, Sean Age 47 of Kettering, OH, passed away February 10, 2020 at home. Sean was born April 6, 1972 in McKeesport, PA to Laurence K. and Susan C. (Halstead) McKown. A graduate of Chaminade Julienne High School in 1990, he went on to receive his Associate's Degree in business. Sean would use his knowledge of business as well as his exemplary cooking skills to own and operate the Buckin Donkey restaurant. He was a die-hard Steeler's fan who also enjoyed listening to music, especially Pearl Jam. Sean was a comical person, always trying to find humor in each situation. He is preceded in death by his father Laurence McKown. Sean is survived by his mother Susan Owens; step- father Michael Owens; brother, Larry R. Maglicco; and step- father Larry E. Maglicco, and the love of his life, Amber Phillips. A gathering of friends and family will take place Tuesday, February 18 from 2:00pm-5:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, www.vva.org. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020
