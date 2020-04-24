Home

PATER, Sean Patrick Age 31 of Cincinnati passed away Monday April 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 12, 1988 the son of Jerome P. Pater and Patricia G. Couch and was a 2007 graduate of Fairfield High School. Survivors include his dog Maggie, his father Jerry and step mom Gina Pater; five siblings, Bethany (Michael) Force, Justin Pater, Jonathan (Rebecca) Huffman, Alexander Pater and Rhyan Pater; two uncles, Daniel and James Pater. He was preceded in death by his mother. Private funeral Mass will be offered at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Free Store Food Bank in Cincinnati in Sean's name. Online register book will be available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 24, 2020
