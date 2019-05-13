Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sean WERTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sean WERTZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sean WERTZ Obituary
WERTZ, Sean K. Age 54, passed away April 27, 2019. He was born October 1, 1965 at Tachikawa AFB, Tokyo, Japan to John T. Wertz and Vivian M. Wertz (Majchrzak). He was loving brother to John, Michael, Eric, Robert, Elaine (Cerbus), Kenneth, Cynthia (Klarer), Scott, and Brett and uncle to 24 nieces and nephews. He is survived by his son, JT Wertz. He was a NASCAR racing fan, golfer, gardener, and aspiring chef. He lit up any room with his smile and sense of humor. Private memorial service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.