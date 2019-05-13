|
|
WERTZ, Sean K. Age 54, passed away April 27, 2019. He was born October 1, 1965 at Tachikawa AFB, Tokyo, Japan to John T. Wertz and Vivian M. Wertz (Majchrzak). He was loving brother to John, Michael, Eric, Robert, Elaine (Cerbus), Kenneth, Cynthia (Klarer), Scott, and Brett and uncle to 24 nieces and nephews. He is survived by his son, JT Wertz. He was a NASCAR racing fan, golfer, gardener, and aspiring chef. He lit up any room with his smile and sense of humor. Private memorial service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 13, 2019