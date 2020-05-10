|
MELLUZZO, Sebastian Joseph Age 78, of Kettering, Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Sebastian was born in Hartford, Connecticut, to Joseph and Louise Marie (Sicchia) Melluzo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robbie Melluzzo, sisters Rosalie Andre, Grace Manginelli, and Dorothy Salustro. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Melluzzo, whom he married on November 30, 1968 in Dayton, Ohio, son Nicholas (Laura) Melluzzo, sister Gloria (Ralph) Robinson, niece Carla (Richard) Novak, and great-niece Jessica Lyn (David) Meurer. Sebastian loved his wife, Linda, beyond all reason. They had a wonderful life together and enjoyed great trips with wonderful friends. Nicholas is the light of their lives, bringing them so much fun and pleasure. Seb was a great golfer, winning many awards here and in Florida. He was larger than life, one in a million, and will be in our hearts forever. Sebastian's legacy will be his generosity and love of helping others. Sebastian was very involved in a number of organizations; Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Hipple Cancer Research Center, Honorary Chairman of the Mary Scott Nursing Center, Gift of Life, United Cerebral Palsy, Building Bridges, Dayton Urban League, 100 Club, and Bogey Busters. Donations may be made in his honor to Cura Care Corporation, 7577 Central Park Blvd. Suite 204, Mason, OH 45040 or the Salvation Army. A Celebration of Sebastian's Life will be held at a later date. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020