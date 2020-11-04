1/1
Sellars HOLLAND
HOLLAND, Sellars

Born October 31, 1934, in Tallassee, Alabama, to

Roosevelt and Eliza M.

Holland. Passed away October 22, 2020, age 85. He was

preceded in death by his loving wife Mary A. Holland. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter Terri A.H. Hill (Martin), one brother Tucker Holland (Alfreda), one sister Glennie H. Sykes, one grandson Martin Hill, II, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, from

10-11am at Tried Stone Baptist Church, 621 Lafayette Ave,

Middletown, Ohio 45044, Dr. Steven McGee, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.


Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com



Published in Journal-News on Nov. 4, 2020.
