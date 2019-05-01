Home

Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Seth ROBERTS Obituary
ROBERTS, Seth Paul Of Washington Court House, Ohio passed away on Friday April 26, 2019. Seth is survived by; son Bailey Roberts; mother Dollie Roberts; brothers, Jacob Brakefield, Silas Brakefield, Joel Young, brother Jed Young and sister Sadie Brakefield. Seth was preceded in death by; father Steve Brakefield. A memorial service for Seth will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Celebrant Dan Flory officiating. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.anderson-fh.com for the Roberts family.
Published in Journal-News on May 1, 2019
