Setsuko Nagaoka
NAGAOKA, Setsuko Age 87, of Dayton, passed away August 20, 2020. She was born in Long Beach, California, on May 8, 1933, the daughter of the late Tom Noboru and Yaye Katayama. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Haruo Harry Nagaoka; and sisters, Miyeko Kurotsuchi and Itoko Okamoto. Setsuko is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Ellen & Brian Mayhew of Beavercreek and Jenny Nagaoka & Bart Longacre of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Eric (Emily) Mayhew, Scott Mayhew and Kelly Mayhew; one great-grandchild on the way; and her sister, Yuriko Hohri of Pacific Palisades, CA. Setsuko retired from Evanston Twp. High School, where she was a Library Aide for many years. She was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church and the Dayton Chapter of Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) for many years. In her free time, she adored spending time with her cat, Tina. If desired, donations may be made to the Dayton Chapter of Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) or to Faith Presbyterian Church. A Memorial Service to honor her life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To share a memory of Setsuko with the family or a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 23, 2020.
