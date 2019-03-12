Home

George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
Shafter JONES
Shafter JONES

Shafter JONES Obituary
JONES, Shafter "Mickey" 84, of Northridge, passed away Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019. He was born to Andy & Effie Jones on Feb. 9, 1935 in Hazard, Kentucky. Mickey had worked in carpentry and construction and was a member of the OKI Bluegrass Assn. Preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters and 5 brothers. Survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Mary Rose (Combs); daughter, Patrice Tucker (Rick); son, Edward Jones (Kimberly); grandchildren, William "Billy," Anaka, Jessica, Brittney, Brandon & Dylan; great grandchildren, Kameron, Johnny & Colton; brothers, Woody (Lydia) & Argene Jones; numerous nieces, nephews & many friends. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Interment Willow View Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. If desired, memorials may be made to . Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019
