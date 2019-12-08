|
BROWN, Shaleen R. 43, went to be with the Lord December 1, 2019. She was a graduate of Patterson Co-Op High School, Class of 1995. Shaleen was a faithful member of Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church. Preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Matthew and Wanda Corley; fraternal grandparents, Ophelia and Clifford Thompson; uncle, Mark Corley; cousins, Royce and Jeffrey Jr. Corley. She is survived by her loving mother, Peggy Brown (Thomas Wingard, fianc?), and father, Marco Brown; aunts and uncles, Reginia (James Jr.) Bailey, (special aunt) Daria (Jerald) Hurd, Jeffery Sr. (Tina) Corley, Kendra (Hosea) Scales; a great uncle, a host of great aunts, cousins and friends. Service 11 am Friday, December 13, at Phillips Temple C.M.E., 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019