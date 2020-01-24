|
|
STEVENS, Shane William Age 49, of Vandalia, OH; formerly of Beavercreek, OH; passed away peacefully in his sleep early in the morning of January 8, 2020, at Parkridge Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. Shane was born February 22, 1970 in Dayton, OH; and is survived by his parents, Gary W. Stevens, Beavercreek, OH; and Kathleen Stevens, Lakewood, CO. For the last 20 years Shane was an independent over the road truck driver. In addition to his parents, Shane is survived by sons, Garrett, stationed in Brooklyn, NY; Tyler, Hunter and Jessie, and stepchildren, Rachael Heeter, Jacob, Carl and Marissa Krauss, along with 5 grandchildren, all in the greater Dayton area. Shane is survived by his sister, Carla Stevens, Denver, CO; along with grandmothers, Martha Stevens, Beavercreek, OH; and Patricia Franklin, Poinciana, FL; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and friends too numerous to mention. Shane is predeceased by his grandfather, William Stevens, Beavercreek, OH. Friends and family are invited to visit with Shane's family at Beaver United Church of Christ (BUCC), 1960 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, from 9:00 11:00 am, Saturday, January 25, 2020. A funeral service conducted by Pastor Brian Eastman will follow at BUCC starting at 11:00 am and a meal is provided by the church afterwards. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers and because Shane loved his children and grandchildren so much, Shane's family would appreciate donations to the Dayton Children's Hospital (https://www.childrensdayton.org/) or to another .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 24, 2020