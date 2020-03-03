|
|
SCHOOLER, Shannon Leroyce Age 85 of Dayton, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at The Oaks of West Kettering. He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Geraldine Schooler, in 1998, as well as by his parents, Otis and Brucie (Brown) Schooler. He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Schooler and husband Jeff North of Kettering. His grandchildren also survive him: Bolera Schooler of Kettering, Megan Hedrick and husband Chris of Miamisburg, Daniel Stepp of Kettering and Jordan Kogler of Kettering, as do two great-grandchildren, Eden and Zelda, sister Phyllis McEvers of Springfield, and nephew Randy Heiser of Springfield. Shannon was a 1952 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School and a US Army Veteran. He worked as a printer at Blum Printing for more than fifty years prior to his retirement. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed baseball, sailing, bowling and horse-shoes. Visitation will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. Dayton, OH 45420 on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from Noon until 1 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home immediately following the visitation on Thursday. Inurnment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Shannon's memory can be made to the . Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020