YEAGER, Shannon 49, of Oxford, Ohio passed away on February 2, due to an automobile accident. He was born on May 22, 1969 in Goodland Kansas. Shannon had a passion for classic cars and trucks which began at a young age in Tescott, Kansas, where he helped his grandpa work in Yeager's Garage. After graduating from Okemos high school in 1987, he worked at Woods Marathon in Okemos, Michigan in the state he called "home." Thanks to friends, he had the opportunity to attend many Nascar races, meet drivers and spend time with them in the pits. Ultimately, his passion turned into a career, as he went on to become owner of Yeager's Automotive 1 in West Chester, Ohio. The business wasn't just Automotive 1, Shannon WAS the business. Shannon also enjoyed playing guitar and had recently been picking with a band. It was one of the ways he was able to deal with the stress in his life. He always had a big smile and some called him the "Gentle Giant." He had a big heart to a fault. Always putting others first. Shannon is survived by his parents Don Yeager, Fairfield, Eileen Heier Yeager, Park, KS, brother, Sheldon (Katy Van Liew) Freeland, MI, sister, Julie Andrews (Brian), Charlotte, NC, daughter, Morgan, Lexington, KY, son, Matthew, Oxford, step-son, Michael Nash, Oxford, niece, Lauren Andrews, Clemson, SC, nephew, Zane Andrews, Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Butler County Sheriff Memorial Fund, 705 Hanover Street, Hamilton, Ohio, 45011 or . Published in Today's Pulse of Liberty-WChester on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary