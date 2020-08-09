1/1
Sharie TRUMAN
TRUMAN, Sharie Lee Sharie Lee Truman, 76, of Springfield, passed away August 6, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 30, 1944, in Springfield, the daughter of Ralph and Betty (Skinner) Truman. Sharie was a member of the First Church of the Open Bible. She enjoyed her dolls, children, and playing Mario on her Game Boy. She had been employed at the Fairfield Inn. Survivors include two sons, Steve Truman and Scott Truman (Becky Brown); grandchildren, Starla (Marc), Dustin, Emily (Jordan) and Jessica; one great-grandchild, Taylor; one brother, Ed Truman; special friend, Becky; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and twelve brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM, Wednesday, in the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jim Ballard officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Pease wear a mask. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
