BAILEY, Sharon L. Age 69, passed away May 18, 2020. She was born to Treva Cox and Troy Shoemaker on November 1, 1950 in Middletown, Ohio. Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, William Bailey Jr.; children Shana Colwell, Michael (Lori) Colwell; grandchildren Brittany Harrison, Nathan Colwell, Dylan Colwell, Katelyn Colwell; great grandchildren Jaxton Harrison, Kinsley Harrison, Tatum Colwell, Aiden Colwell; mother Treva Cox; brothers Larry Shoemaker and Dan Shoemaker along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her dad, Troy Shoemaker. Private family services are in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. www.bakerstevensparramorefuneralhome.com
