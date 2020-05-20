Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon BAILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon BAILEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon BAILEY Obituary
BAILEY, Sharon L. Age 69, passed away May 18, 2020. She was born to Treva Cox and Troy Shoemaker on November 1, 1950 in Middletown, Ohio. Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, William Bailey Jr.; children Shana Colwell, Michael (Lori) Colwell; grandchildren Brittany Harrison, Nathan Colwell, Dylan Colwell, Katelyn Colwell; great grandchildren Jaxton Harrison, Kinsley Harrison, Tatum Colwell, Aiden Colwell; mother Treva Cox; brothers Larry Shoemaker and Dan Shoemaker along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her dad, Troy Shoemaker. Private family services are in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. www.bakerstevensparramorefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -