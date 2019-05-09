BRAY, Sharon S. Age 69 of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 18, 1949 in Miamisburg, the daughter of the late Fred & Helen (McKinney) Ballinger. Mrs. Bray was a graduate of Carlisle High School Class of 1968; she attended Carousel Beauty College, and was a retired carpenter for Hamilton Fixtures with 13 years of service. Sharon was also a member of the Hillcrest Baptist Church. Preceded in death by 2 brothers James & Junior Ballinger, 3 sisters Carolyn Ballinger, Julia Garrison and Rosemary Carter. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years David Bray, Sr., her son David Bray, Jr., brother Carroll Ballinger and wife Brenda, 2 sisters Patricia Alcorn & Shelby Pennington, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews including, Telisha Morris, and Brian & Autumn Jones, as well as many friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to VITAS Hospice in Sharon's memory. www.swartfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary