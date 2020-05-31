CHAFFIN, Sharon Ann 74, of Springfield, passed away May 28, 2020 in her daughter's home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born June 15, 1945 in Springfield, the daughter of Carl Sylvester and Luella Faye (Stumbo) Smith. Mrs. Chaffin had been a member of First Christian Church. She enjoyed painting, reading and playing games on her tablet. She had been employed at Public Storage for many years and at Marshalls. Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years; William J. "Bill" Chaffin, three children; Nina Naufahu, Billee Jo (Winfred) Mott and Carl Chaffin, eight grandchildren; Jonathan (Lauren) Mott, Samantha Mott, Logan Naufahu, Dylan Naufahu, Kira (Timmy) Tabor, Jacob Mott, Kali Chaffin and Kamryn Chaffin, six great grandchildren; Hailey Newsome, Levi Mott, Leland Newsome, Bryson Tabor, Aiden Mott and Hudson Tabor, one brother; Carl (Edie) Smith and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; Carl Smith and Luella Faye (Smith) Westlake. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mike Surgenor officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in the Ohio Masonic Home Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 31, 2020.