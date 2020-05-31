Sharon CHAFFIN
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHAFFIN, Sharon Ann 74, of Springfield, passed away May 28, 2020 in her daughter's home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born June 15, 1945 in Springfield, the daughter of Carl Sylvester and Luella Faye (Stumbo) Smith. Mrs. Chaffin had been a member of First Christian Church. She enjoyed painting, reading and playing games on her tablet. She had been employed at Public Storage for many years and at Marshalls. Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years; William J. "Bill" Chaffin, three children; Nina Naufahu, Billee Jo (Winfred) Mott and Carl Chaffin, eight grandchildren; Jonathan (Lauren) Mott, Samantha Mott, Logan Naufahu, Dylan Naufahu, Kira (Timmy) Tabor, Jacob Mott, Kali Chaffin and Kamryn Chaffin, six great grandchildren; Hailey Newsome, Levi Mott, Leland Newsome, Bryson Tabor, Aiden Mott and Hudson Tabor, one brother; Carl (Edie) Smith and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; Carl Smith and Luella Faye (Smith) Westlake. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mike Surgenor officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in the Ohio Masonic Home Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved