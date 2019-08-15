Home

Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
More Obituaries for Sharon COLLINS
Sharon COLLINS


1946 - 2019
Sharon COLLINS Obituary
COLLINS, Sharon Age 73, of Kettering, passed away at home August 12, 2019. Sharon was born June 29, 1946 in Waynesville, OH to Owney and Pauline (Garman) Malone. She attended Hillsboro High School, graduating in 1964. Sharon retired from One Lincoln Park Assisted Living, after 18 years of dedicated hard work as the dining room manager. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sons, Tim (Susan) and Patrick (Linda Guzman) Storer; grandchildren Cody T. and Ashley M. Storer; brother Tony Malone and family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to dear friends Lisa and Mark Isseman and Vicki Tooley, as well as Ohio's Hospice. Family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 pm on Monday, August 19th at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering, 2100 E Stroop Rd. A memorial service will follow at 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Ohio . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
